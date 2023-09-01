(Bloomberg) -- Johnson Matthey Plc jumped after an American investor doubled its stake in the British chemicals group, with one analyst predicting takeover speculation will follow.

Shares of the London-based company closed up almost 10% after a stock exchange filing showed Standard Latitude Master Fund Ltd. now controls 10% of voting rights attached to the UK group’s shares, via financial instruments.

Friday’s gain was the biggest rise for Johnson Matthey since April last year, when Standard Latitude — a division of Standard Industries Holdings Inc. — first reported a 5% holding.

“We note the increased shareholding, and communicate with Standard Latitude in line with ordinary course interactions we have with all our shareholders,” a spokesperson for Johnson Matthey said by email.

A representative for the investment unit of Standard Industries had no immediate comment.

Sebastian Bray, an analyst Berenberg, said the news “is likely to stoke speculation about whether the firm is following the WR Grace playbook, and could eventually make a play for all of Johnson Matthey.”

In 2021, Standard Industries agreed to acquire specialty-chemical maker WR Grace & Co. for $4.6 billion, having previously controlled a 14.9% stake.

Martin Schnee, an analyst at Alphavalue, added that the size of Standard Industries’ stake suggests it could have a “meaningful” impact on strategy. He noted the role Standard’s managers played in blocking a planned merger of Clariant AG and Huntsman Corp. back in 2017.

Johnson Matthey shares were up 9.8% at 1,791p as of 12:42 p.m. UK time. The stock is down 15% this year.

(Updates with Standard Investments response in fifth paragraph)

