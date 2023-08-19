(Bloomberg) -- British Columbia introduced travel restrictions and ordered more residents to leave their homes as record-breaking wildfires in Canada rage.

About 35,000 people are under evacuation orders in the province, with tens of thousands more under alert for possible evacuation.

The provincial government also limited travel in heavily-affected areas of British Columbia, which declared a state of emergency Friday. Temporary accommodations such as hotels in parts of the Okanagan Valley, including Kelowna, will no longer be available to non-essential visitors under the order.

“The current situation is grim,” British Columbia Premier David Eby said at a news conference. “Please just stay out of these areas if you don’t have to be there.” Officials said the order is meant to free up space for fleeing residents and firefighters.

Eby also spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan earlier Saturday. The federal government has committed to working with the province and providing resources as needed.

