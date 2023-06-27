(Bloomberg) -- British Columbia Investment Management Corp. deployed almost C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) in private credit investments in the past fiscal year and is seeing more opportunities in credit markets going forward.

“Looking at banks and their capital constraints, the syndicated market is very, very tight, so it leaves a lot of room for investors like us to be lending out,” Ramy Rayes, executive vice-president of investment strategy and risk, said in an interview. “And yields are just absolutely brilliant right now in the private credit space.”

The Victoria, British Columbia-based fund allocated C$4.7 billion toward private debt during the fiscal year ended March 31, bringing total investments to C$13.5 billion, the most since it first began investing in the asset class five years ago, Rayes said. The asset class gained 4.6% during the period, BCI said in its earnings statement Tuesday.

Right now, the best opportunities remain in fixed income, he said. “Even on the corporate bond side, traditional corporate bonds, whether investment grade or high yield, there’s good opportunities. On the real estate debt side, we’re seeing a bit of the same,” Rayes said.

BCI, which invests the retirement savings of British Columbia’s public sector workers, returned 3.5% for the year ended March 31, compared to a 0.3% increase generated by its own internal benchmark, the fund said in the statement. Net assets advanced to C$215 billion.

BCI generated better returns than the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which returned 1.3% during the period ended March 31 as declines in equity and fixed income markets eroded the benefits of a weaker Canadian dollar. Its results trailed those of Canadian pension manager Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which posted a 4.4% return for its most recent fiscal year, with double-digit returns in credit and infrastructure. Chief Executive Officer Deborah Orida in an interview said she sees private credit markets as attractive amid the economic slowdown and persistent inflation, as banks retreat from lending.

Prepared for ‘Storm’

BCI’s results were boosted by a “very defensive” selection of assets, Rayes said. “We started positioning our portfolio a few years back for a storm, not knowing exactly what the storm was going to be,” he said. “We raised liquidity at the end of 2021, we have quite a bit of alternative exposure, private markets.”

Private equity, infrastructure and renewable resources were large contributors to the gains, BCI said in the statement. The pension fund held C$28.3 billion in private equity assets, up 4.7% from the prior fiscal year. Infrastructure and renewable resource investments grew 9.2% to C$22.3 billion.

The fund exited some of its key assets in private equity and took advantage of strong valuations, selling about C$5 billion during the fiscal year, he said.

The pension fund sees signs of stress, as some of the institutional investors it usually partners with on bigger deals have already invested more than what they had targeted.

“In private market particularly it’s not easy to sell and if you want to rebalance, you got to sell at a price that you may not be comfortable with,” he said. “We’re actually seeking opportunities, but right now there’s not a lot of partners at the table trying to make transactions and we don’t typically transact on our own.”

