(Bloomberg) -- British consumers are opting for nights in and fewer trips to the shops after utility bills jumped by a third this year, Barclaycard said.

The bank that handles about half of all credit and debit card transactions in the UK said retail, travel and hospitality enjoyed a rebound this year after pandemic lockdowns halted spending in 2021.

Even so, the cost-of-living crisis has made British people more selective about how they spend their money. With inflation still in double digits, the price of goods and services has been rising at the fastest rate in 40 years, outstripping wage growth and making people poorer in real terms.

“Consumers have had to rein in spending on purchases like subscriptions and home improvements, as well as reduce their basket sizes in general,” Esme Harwood, director at Barclaycard, said in a statement Friday.

People spent less on their weekly grocery shop in 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, the report found, adding to evidence that consumers are changing their behaviors in response to soaring food costs. A survey by Barclaycard in November found that 69% of people had been looking for ways to cut the cost of their supermarket shop by opting for own-brand items and reducing expenditure on treats.

Friday’s report also said people were cutting non-essential spending by paring back subscriptions and opting for nights-in. Takeaways and fast-food consumption jumped 12.3% in 2022, with the largest increase among the over 65s age group — potentially signaling continued caution around social contact post-pandemic.

A return to the office, as well as an up-tick in holidays and social interactions, saw people spending more on health, beauty and clothes this year than in 2021. Men led that increase.

“The lifting of all Covid restrictions meant card spending was up overall compared to last year,” said Harwood. “Hospitality, leisure and travel all received a boost as Brits made up for lost time by socializing with friends and jetting off on holidays.”

The cost-of-living squeeze has prompted people to think more closely about their finances, however. The report said 70% of people checked their bank balance more often, nearly half were monitoring the prices of essentials, and almost a third of people were keeping physical receipts to keep better track of their spending.

