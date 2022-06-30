(Bloomberg) --

British drivers are buying a bit more petrol and diesel despite fuel prices hitting fresh records in recent days.

Average sales at sampled filling stations across Great Britain rose by 2.3% for petrol and 0.7% for diesel in the week ended June 26, government data compiled by Bloomberg show. The increases came as prices of both fuels hit all-time highs, according to the RAC motoring organization.

The surge is squeezing household budgets that are under pressure from higher prices of everything from energy to food. The average UK petrol price reached 191.25 pence a litre on Wednesday, meaning the cost of filling a 55-litre family car stood at about £105 ($127.23). Diesel was at 199.02 pence, down slightly from Saturday’s peak.

The RAC said that based on wholesale prices, petrol is “considerably overpriced” and should be about 5 pence a liter cheaper than it currently is.

While petrol and diesel sales rose from a week earlier, they were still below levels seen during roughly the same period in 2021, when there were still some Covid-related social restrictions in force. Fuel sales had fallen in the previous week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.