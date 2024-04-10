(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Kat Bruce is gearing up for an unusual work trip. For six weeks starting June 9, she and four other women, all environmental professionals, will row 2,000 miles around Great Britain as part of the GB Row Challenge, which describes itself as “the world’s toughest rowing race.”

What makes the trip work — in the professional sense rather than the synonym for “labor” (it’s that, too) — is what her team is taking along with them. Their specialized ocean-ready row boat, capacity six, is decked out with gear for sampling ocean microplastic, a microphone for detecting both shipping noise and wildlife and a sea-surface thermometer.

There’s also a small pump in the back that sucks in water and runs it through a filter designed to catch one particular molecule of interest: deoxyribonucleic acid, or DNA.

Bruce, a PhD tropical ecologist, is founder of a UK startup called NatureMetrics. The company is improving upon and commercializing a technology known for some time to PhD molecular ecologists, and finding utility elsewhere as companies encounter increasing pressure to understand their impacts on nature and take action to reduce it.

NatureMetrics collects “environmental DNA,” or eDNA. Analyzing it can provide copious information about what’s swimming in waters or roaming through a forest — or isn’t, but should be. Living things are constantly shedding DNA. By sampling an ecosystem — a river, the ocean, a forest, even the air — for DNA, and matching the sequences discovered to known genomes, NatureMetrics gives clients an assessment of what’s living among them, and how it changes over time.

This week NatureMetrics was named one of the winners in BloombergNEF’s annual Pioneers competition, which identifies promising climate-tech startups.

Bloomberg Green profiled Bruce and her company last October, as biodiversity attracted new levels of attention, especially from investors.

The issue became headline news in December 2022, when nearly 200 countries agreed at a United Nations summit in Montreal to protect species and ecosystems, as well as Indigenous populations who are experts at living sustainably within nature’s boundaries. The UN’s Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework established stretch goals to set aside 30% of the earth’s land and ocean for conservation by the end of the decade.

Nearly a year and a half since the deal was signed, Bruce said she’s “starting to see the signs of progress,” as countries and companies consider laws and actions in response to the pact.

At Davos in January, NatureMetrics announced a new Nature Tech Alliance, focused on monitoring and reporting nature impacts, with Salesforce, ERM and Planet Labs.

That same month, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures identified 320 companies, financial institutions and organizations that are launching similar corporate reporting efforts. Meanwhile, the Science Based Targets Network recently issued initial conclusions from 17 companies that agreed to work towards its scientifically based targets for nature.

NatureMetrics is trying to support these kinds of disclosure and goal-setting regimes with both its technology and an analytical team that helps companies hone nature strategies. The company will soon launch a Series B fundraise to help expand digital, AI and data analytics products.

In order to help this effort, NatureMetrics appointed a new chief executive officer, Dimple Patel, formerly head of the e-commerce platform Trouva, in October.

“It’s not like everybody’s woken up and has completely transformed,” Bruce said, “but it feels like momentum pushing in that direction, which is great.”

Bruce and her rowing teammates will undoubtedly be hoping momentum also carries them through their more physical challenge amid nature several weeks from now.

