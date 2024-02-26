(Bloomberg) -- British video-game maker Supermassive Games has informed 150 staff members that they are “at risk” of redundancy and will lay off roughly 90, the latest cuts to hit the gaming industry.

Labor laws in the UK require companies to give notice ahead of a mass layoff. Employees were informed of the coming job reductions on Monday morning, according to an email reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Supermassive, a studio with more than 300 employees, is a subsidiary of the privately owned Nordisk Games. In the past, it worked with publishers such as Sony Group Corp. and Take Two Interactive Inc. to develop games such as Until Dawn and The Quarry.

In a statement, a Supermassive spokesperson said the company plans to reorganize and that it would be “entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues.” The spokesperson said they are “committed to focusing our efforts on our core strengths and upcoming titles to ensure the continued sustainability of the company.”

More than 6,000 video-game industry workers have lost their jobs this year amid a post-pandemic lull and high interest rates.

(Corrects the name of the parent company in the third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.