British Gas Owner Poised for Best Week in Two Years on Tax Boost

(Bloomberg) -- All UK utility stocks benefited from a higher-than-expected windfall tax threshold in Thursday’s budget statement, but Centrica Plc, in particular, stood out.

The British Gas owner -- Citigroup Inc.’s favorite stock in the industry -- rose as much as 4.9% to a three-year high on Friday, putting the shares on track for their best week since June 2020 with a gain of 17%.

Analysts had mostly assumed that Thursday’s fiscal announcement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt would include a windfall tax on utilities, and were relieved that the levy will be based only on revenue above £75 ($89) per megawatt-hour, a higher threshold than many had expected.

According to Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Deepa Venkateswaran, the statement ended months of uncertainty for UK generators “with a very reasonable outcome.” Centrica was most impacted by the announcement, with higher earnings from elevated power prices set to more than offset the windfall tax impact in 2024 and 2025, she said.

Other stocks that rallied included power firms Drax Group Plc and SSE Plc, which like Centrica extended gains to a fifth straight session on Friday.

Citi analyst Jenny Ping, who predicted such optimism earlier in October, raised price targets on all three companies. For Centrica, Ping sees a combination of strong profits and cash generation, and an ongoing share buyback, fueling a rerating of the stock. She raised medium-term earnings per share estimates by between 25% and 50% for 2022 to 2024.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Pavan Mahbubani said the windfall tax “blows uncertainty away,” providing a much-needed clearing event for a sector which has cheaper valuations than the wider market. He anticipates earnings upgrades as power companies still have significant leverage to higher power prices. Centrica trades at a 60% discount to the utility sector, based on forward price-to-earnings multiples, Mahbubani said.

Away from the UK, Austrian state-controlled utility giant Verbund AG also soared on Friday after the government in Vienna announced a windfall tax on energy profits that wasn’t as harsh as many analysts had expected. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Wanda Serwinowska called the announcement positive.

