British Hedge Fund Trader to Be Sent to Denmark to Face Tax Case

(Bloomberg) -- A British hedge fund trader lost his battle to avoid extradition to Denmark to face charges that he helped facilitate the Cum-Ex tax trades that swindled the Danish treasury of about 9 billion Danish kroner ($1.2 billion).

Anthony Patterson, 51, should be sent to the Nordic country, London judge Timothy Godfrey, said Tuesday, to be tried alongside Sanjay Shah. The trader acted as an assistant to Shah, the alleged mastermind of the complex tax transactions, helping to plan the trades in return for some 1.5% of the fraudulently reclaimed tax, according to Danish authorities.

Patterson can still appeal the ruling. His lawyers declined to comment outside of court.

The decision is a boost for Danish authorities less than a week after Shah successfully blocked his extradition from Dubai to Denmark in a judgment that is being appealed. Shah was hit with a $1.26 billion penalty in a linked civil case.

“I do not think that the question of Mr. Shah’s extradition to Denmark is a closed book,” the judge said.

Denmark says Shah got at least 80% of around 9 billion kroner in tax refunds as part of a scheme in which he traded shares on behalf of pension funds that either didn’t exist or that weren’t entitled to such claims. Patterson worked at Shah’s Solo Capital Partners from 2013, Danish authorities have said.

Patterson’s lawyers insisted that there was no evidence that he knew that the tax refund applications were being fraudulently made. They said Patterson had no role in submitting documents “with false content.”

But documents filed by Danish prosecutors show that Patterson received some 177 million kroner on top of his salary, from Shah and companies controlled by him.

The decision to prosecute stems from a more than 6-year investigation involving both British and Danish authorities, according to the ruling. The National Crime Agency decided that Denmark was the “best jurisdiction to host a prosecution” in 2019.

