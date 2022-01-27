(Bloomberg) --

The outlook is brightening for British hospitality firms reeling from pandemic restrictions introduced late last year.

As the wave of Covid-19 caused by the omicron variant peters out, the government is loosening most of its restraints on day-to-day life. Relaxing the rules won’t just encourage more regulars into bars, pub group Fuller Smith & Turner Plc said on Thursday. It’s also likely to herald the return of visitors from abroad, it said.

Rank Group Plc, one of the U.K.’s biggest venue-based bingo and casino operators, said it expects trading to “recover quickly” across its Grosvenor estate, also helped by a rebound in tourism.

“We are seeing an improvement in trade and expect that to quicken further now that the government has lifted Covid restrictions,” Fuller Smith & Turner Chief Executive Officer Simon Emeny said in a statement. An influx of tourists will also “benefit our London pubs and those in other tourist destinations,” he said.

While trading had reached 90% of 2019 levels after the pub group reopened its estate in July, new restrictions before Christmas -- traditionally a boom time for hospitality -- meant sales slid to 72% of 2019 levels in the four weeks before Jan. 1.

“I am confident about the future, especially as we move towards business as usual and an end to Government intervention,” Emeny said.

Fuller Smith & Turner traded up 0.3% at 702 pence as of 9:02 a.m. in London, while Rank jumped as much as 2.6%.

