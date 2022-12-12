(Bloomberg) -- Octopus Energy Ltd. paid its customers more than £1 million to cut their consumption for four hours during times of peak demand recently.

The company is set to offer customers another opportunity to cash in on energy savings Monday evening as unusually cold temperatures combine with low wind speeds to test the power grid.

The UK’s National Grid is enabling programs like the Octopus one to help the country manage a winter that may be the most expensive in history for energy bills. Customers are encouraged to shift their consumption out of the most in-demand periods, such as by using appliances later in the evening than usual.

It’s a crucial tool to help balance the grid and reduce the need to increase electricity supplies from the most expensive fossil fuel-powered plants for short periods. Being able to shift demand could become increasingly important in the coming years as the country relies more on variable wind power.

“Across just four hours, we’ve been able to pay out £1 million to our customers,” Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy, said in a statement. “Normally, this money would have gone to businesses or dirty gas power plants to balance energy demand, instead it’s helping people lower their energy bills this winter.”

Payments were made in points that can be used toward energy bills, cash, prizes or donations to a fund for helping those customers struggling to pay bills.

Starting Nov. 15, Octopus offered customers the choice to opt into four energy-savings sessions, each for one hour in the evening. How much each household saves is measured against its recent usage during that time period.

For instance, if a family typically turns on the oven, the TV and the washing machine between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., they could substantially cut power consumption by doing those things later.

More than 250,000 customers took part in each of the first four sessions that Octopus offered and helped cut demand by over 100 megawatts every time. That hourly reduction is equivalent to about 2% of Monday’s expected peak demand.

