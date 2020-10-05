(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you start the week.

There’s one message from the British government that’s been clear as the coronavirus rages again: the labor market is about to go through a shock not seen in a generation

The European Central Bank is struggling to make its intentions clear to investors at a critical juncture in its response to the coronavirus recession

The stage is set for a showdown on Brexit at a European Union summit next week

Spain is paying a hefty price for its broken political system and is rapidly becoming the euro’s problem child

Australia’s central bank is expected to keep its powder dry for another month as it clears the airwaves and commentary pages for the government’s anti-recession fiscal program in Tuesday’s budget

Bloomberg Economics expects Asia’s economies to continue recovering though it’s unclear what pace can be kept up

The global economy is entering the final quarter of its worst year in living memory in a precarious state with the coronavirus threatening to wreak yet more destruction on labor markets

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who rose to power by painting himself a fiscal hawk, is suddenly pushing to ramp up social spending, leaving markets startled and budget experts confounded

The non-oil private sectors in the Arab world’s three largest economies returned to growth in September, with Egypt seeing its first expansion in 14 months

