British Jobs, ECB Messaging Problem, Asia Manufacturing: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you start the week.
- There’s one message from the British government that’s been clear as the coronavirus rages again: the labor market is about to go through a shock not seen in a generation
- The European Central Bank is struggling to make its intentions clear to investors at a critical juncture in its response to the coronavirus recession
- The stage is set for a showdown on Brexit at a European Union summit next week
- Spain is paying a hefty price for its broken political system and is rapidly becoming the euro’s problem child
- Australia’s central bank is expected to keep its powder dry for another month as it clears the airwaves and commentary pages for the government’s anti-recession fiscal program in Tuesday’s budget
- Bloomberg Economics expects Asia’s economies to continue recovering though it’s unclear what pace can be kept up
- The global economy is entering the final quarter of its worst year in living memory in a precarious state with the coronavirus threatening to wreak yet more destruction on labor markets
- Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who rose to power by painting himself a fiscal hawk, is suddenly pushing to ramp up social spending, leaving markets startled and budget experts confounded
- The non-oil private sectors in the Arab world’s three largest economies returned to growth in September, with Egypt seeing its first expansion in 14 months
