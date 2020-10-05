(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you start the week.

  • There’s one message from the British government that’s been clear as the coronavirus rages again: the labor market is about to go through a shock not seen in a generation
  • The European Central Bank is struggling to make its intentions clear to investors at a critical juncture in its response to the coronavirus recession
  • The stage is set for a showdown on Brexit at a European Union summit next week
  • Spain is paying a hefty price for its broken political system and is rapidly becoming the euro’s problem child
  • Australia’s central bank is expected to keep its powder dry for another month as it clears the airwaves and commentary pages for the government’s anti-recession fiscal program in Tuesday’s budget
  • Bloomberg Economics expects Asia’s economies to continue recovering though it’s unclear what pace can be kept up
  • The global economy is entering the final quarter of its worst year in living memory in a precarious state with the coronavirus threatening to wreak yet more destruction on labor markets
  • Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who rose to power by painting himself a fiscal hawk, is suddenly pushing to ramp up social spending, leaving markets startled and budget experts confounded
  • The non-oil private sectors in the Arab world’s three largest economies returned to growth in September, with Egypt seeing its first expansion in 14 months

