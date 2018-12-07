(Bloomberg) -- British Land Co. is in talks to buy a pair of buildings adjacent to its existing campuses as the company seeks to add to its development pipeline, people with knowledge of the plan said.

The U.K. real estate investment trust is close to finalizing a deal to buy a building in the Euston district that’s next to its Regent’s Place campus, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plan is private. The property at 184-192 Drummond Street is being offered for sale by broker HFF Inc. for about 40 million pounds ($51 million), CoStar News reported earlier this week.

British Land is also in talks to buy a property on Eldon Street that borders its Broadgate campus in the City of London for about 25 million pounds, the people said.

A spokeswoman for British Land declined to comment.

