(Bloomberg) -- The British Land Co. Plc said it’s seeing strong leasing activity and managed to sell some non-core assets ahead of book value in recent months. The landlord also said Meta Platforms Inc.’s exit of an office at London’s Triton Square will allow it to speed up plans to turn Regent's Place into a Life Sciences campus.

Key Business News

Thames Water Ltd: Britain’s water regulator told suppliers to reimburse customers to the tune of £114 million, just as the industry needs billions of pounds to repair aging networks plagued by leaks and sewage spills.

Thames Water was the worst affected, hit by a penalty of just over £100 million for the latest financial year

After months of supply glitches, leaks and illegal sewage releases, the regulator said the money will come off customers’ bills for next year

Asos Plc: The online fashion retailer said cash flow is weaker than expected amid falling sales in the fiscal fourth quarter as the company struggles to turn around its business.

Close Brothers Group Plc: The merchant bank’s operating profit for its financial year dropped 20%, dragged down by higher provisions for loan-losses and lower income from its securities trading division Winterflood.

What’s Next?

Car dealer Pendragon Plc’s results tomorrow will likely be scanned for any update on a takeover proposal from transport firms Hedin Mobility Group AB and Penske, which the Nottingham-based company is currently considering.

Before the approach, Pendragon agreed to sell its UK motor and leasing unit to Lithia Motors Inc. and form a strategic partnership with the US company in a deal that promises a cash dividend of about £240 million to its shareholders.

Big Read

During his three decades at investment bank Morgan Stanley, Franck Petitgas developed a reputation for solving problems that vexed others. Fixing the UK’s creaking power grid could be his most challenging task yet.

Key Headlines

Drax Under Scrutiny From Short Sellers Over Debt Structure

Ken Griffin Joins Bid for UK’s Telegraph Newspaper, Media Say

Wagamama's Activist Menu Is Gaining Traction: Matthew Brooker

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.