(Bloomberg) -- British Land Co. saw £194 million ($237 million) wiped from its portfolio of offices, warehouses and stores in the first half of the year, even as rents rose faster than expected.

The real estate investment trust reported a 2.5% reduction in the value of its UK property holdings in the six months through September, according to an earnings statement Monday. That was despite its estimated rental values rising at the top end of its previous guidance for the year, with the company leasing 1.6 million square feet of space at rents 12.2% higher than expected.

Rising interest rates have weighed heavily on UK commercial real estate valuations, as returns on lower risk assets have risen. The impact has been partially cushioned by rental growth, which has continued despite a sputtering economy thanks to a shortage of the best, most environmentally friendly space.

“We don’t control interest rates but we do control our product,” Chief Executive Officer Simon Carter said in a telephone interview. “We really feel that the reshaping of the portfolio that we have done over the last two years is really bearing fruit now.”

British Land has focused its office portfolio on a handful of campuses in central London, close to major transport hubs. Proximity to transport is increasingly important as high housing costs and the increased adoption of hybrid working mean people are commuting from further away, Carter said.

The landlord has repositioned its portfolio of stores to focus on retail parks, collections of stores centered around free parking that are increasingly popular with retailers as they seek to cut delivery and return costs. Vacancy in British Land’s retail park portfolio is 0.8%, compared to the overall UK retail vacancy rate of 13.9%, the company said in the earnings statement.

That’s helped slow the rate of valuation declines the company has reported even as rates have continued to rise. It’s “overall a resilient set of results given the market backdrop,” Stifel real estate analyst Sam King said. The value of the company’s portfolio now appears to be approaching its bottom, he said.

British Land gained as much 6.5% and was trading at 333.20 pence a share as of 8:43 a.m. in London on Monday.

