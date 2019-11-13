(Bloomberg) -- British Land Co. saw its property holdings decline in value as sharp writedowns of the company’s malls and stores outweighed gains in its development portfolio.

The value of British Land’s property portfolio fell by 4.3% to 11.7 billion pounds ($15 billion) in the six months through September, the developer said in a statement on Wednesday. Retail values plunged by 10.7% in the period, while developments added 4.6%.

“We expect retail to remain challenging, so we’ll focus on driving operational performance and maintaining occupancy,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Grigg said in the statement.

British Land has persevered with new projects despite Brexit uncertainty, and has been rewarded with resilient demand from tenants and scarce competition among developers that have helped keep rents high. At the same time the company has been attempting to reduce its exposure to stores that have been hit by upheavals in the way consumers shop.

The company plans to reduce the share of retail in its portfolio to as little as 30% from the current level of 41%.

Like-for-like rental income in the company’s retail portfolio declined by 3.2%, primarily as a result of retailers undertaking so-called Company Voluntary Arrangements, a form of bankruptcy protection that allows them to negotiate rent cuts and closures. About two-thirds of the stores that have been vacated by retailers in British Land’s portfolio since 2017 have since been re-leased, with the company increasingly willing to offer short-term leases to keep occupancy high.

“U.K. regional shopping centers are being indiscriminately written-down by about 10% for the past six months, bearing the brunt of major tenant failures like Arcadia and Debenhams,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sue Munden said. “The added distraction of a general election during the upcoming peak festive sales period makes the outlook even more uncertain, so valuers are being cautious.”

The company sold 289 million pounds ($371 million) of property in the period, including a large portfolio of supermarkets. The company sees early signs there may be more willing buyers for certain retail properties, Grigg said in the statement.

Planning approval for the largest project in the company’s history in London’s Canada Water district and a string of new leases helped lift the value of British Land’s development portfolio. About 87% of the company’s recently completed and committed developments are already leased or in advanced negotiations.

Earnings per share dropped by 6.4% in the period to 16.1 pence following a string of property sales. The company’s net asset value declined by 5.4%, with buybacks partially offsetting the falling values.

