51m ago
British Maker of $300,000 Supercars Eyes Mideast’s Ultra-Rich
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Briggs Automotive Company is opening its first dealerships in Saudi Arabia as it eyes new markets among the ultra-wealthy Sheikhs and business tycoons of the Middle East for its $300,000 supercars.
BAC, as the firm is known, will look to sell its Mono single-seat, road-legal racing car across the Middle East from bases in Riyadh and Jeddah.
One of its models on display at the Jeddah Formula 1 race earlier this year generated strong interest from potential customers, the company said. Its flagship Mono R supercar starts at about $300,000, with many elements custom built for the buyer.
The Liverpool, UK-based firm has been growing internationally. It began operations in the US recently, following an expansion in Asia earlier this year.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.