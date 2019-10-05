(Bloomberg) -- A British national and his Filipina wife were abducted from a resort in Zamboanga del Sur province, southern Philippines, police said.

Allan Hyrons and his wife, Wilma, were taken by six men, two of whom initially checked in at the couple’s resort, according to a police statement. They were forcibly taken to the beachfront where a motor boat was waiting, police said.

Police, the military and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front are coordinating in the rescue operation, according to the statement.

