(Bloomberg) -- Jamie Wallis became the first British Member of Parliament to publicly identify as transgender.

“I am trans. or to be more accurate, I want to be,” said Wallis, who is a Conservative MP for Bridgend & Porthcawl, in Wales. “I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

Gender has often been a source of intense debate in the U.K., with Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisting last week that biology should be a key factor in determining whether a transgender person is identified as a man or a woman -- comments that put a clear marker between him and Keir Starmer, who leads the Labour party and has said “trans women are women.”

Johnson raised the issue of biology last night at a dinner for lawmakers, Politico reported earlier. “Good evening ladies and gentleman, or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth,” he reportedly said.

But Wallis said in his post on Wednesday that the Conservative party has been very encouraging. Johnson praised the “immense amount of courage” it took Wallis to share such an intimate story. Parliamentarians including fellow Tory MP for Lichfield Michael Fabricant and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also tweeted their support.

In a statement on Twitter, Wallis described what it’s been like living with gender dysphoria since childhood and said a series of events -- including rape and a £50,000 ($65,686) blackmail plot -- preceded the decision to come out. The trauma led Wallis to flee the scene of a car crash, according to the statement.

Wallis is not the first transgender person in the British government, but is the first MP to publicly identity as such.

“I have never lived by truth and I’m not sure how,” Wallis said. “Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.”

NOTE: How to Understand the Debate Over Transgender Rights: QuickTake

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.