(Bloomberg) -- Sterling fell to its lowest level in a month against the dollar after a weak UK gross domestic product reading highlighted risks to the country’s growth outlook.

The pound dropped as much as 1.1% to $1.2186, the weakest level since May 13, after data showed that UK GDP fell 0.3% in April from the previous month, the sharpest pace in more than a year.

Investors have been dumping the pound over concerns the economy will continue to slow just as the Bank of England may have to raise interest rates at a faster clip than initially planned. So far this month, the pound has lost 3.3% against the greenback.

