Thousands of British pubs will be driven out of business by soaring energy bills unless they receive urgent state support, beer industry bosses said.

Chiefs from several large brewers and pub chains wrote to the government at the end of last week to demand a targeted package of measures to help the sector.

Pubs’ energy bills are rising by an average of 150%, the British Beer and Pub Association said, adding: “The time to act is now.”

It said some bills have jumped more than 300% and called for a price cap to protect small businesses alongside grants for pubs.

The government has been criticized for waiting until the election of a new Conservative leader, due to be announced on Sept. 5, before announcing new policies to help families and businesses survive an exceptional rise in global energy prices.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday that he’s working on additional measures so that the new prime minister can “hit the ground running.” Liz Truss is the favorite to win the leadership race, with Rishi Sunak trailing in polls of Tory members.

“All the good work done to keep pubs open during the pandemic could be wasted” if the government fails to provide financial assistance in time, Greene King Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Nick Mackenzie said.

