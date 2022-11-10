(Bloomberg) --

British pubs and supermarkets will get a smaller boost from Qatar 2022 than during the last World Cup, according to research which blames the cost-of-living crisis and unusual time of year in which it’s taking place.

Millions of British fans typically stock up on food, drinks and even new televisions during World Cups, as well as flocking to pubs and bars to cheer on home nations. Retailers such as John Lewis Partnership Plc and Marks & Spencer Group Plc have said they expect to benefit from the upcoming football tournament.

With the World Cup taking place in the cold months of November and December, sales of TVs are expected to be higher than during previous competitions -- yet visits to the pub could suffer. Research from GlobalData Plc said that hospitality spending will be 10% lower than the World Cup four years ago, and 52% lower than during the 2021 Euros.

Overall the estimates, compiled for retail website VoucherCodes, predicted that consumer spending will be 17% lower than during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and 42% lower than during last year’s Euros.

British restaurants, bars and pub are under intense pressure from the cost-of-living crisis. Businesses that survived the Covid-19 pandemic are now facing weak consumer confidence and rising wages, while data from CGA by NielsenIQ said this week that the cost of food and drink for the sector soared by 18.8% in the year to September.

England made the final of the 2021 Euros, losing to Italy, and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. The Three Lions have qualified for Qatar but are not expected to go as far this time around. Wales have also qualified but the research assumes they will not get past the group stage.

