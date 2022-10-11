(Bloomberg) -- Shoppers in the UK are buying imperfect produce to help cope with the highest price rises since at least 2008.

Sales of defective fruit and vegetables such as Tesco Plc’s Perfectly Imperfect and Morrisons’ Naturally Wonky are up 38% over the past month, according to a report from Kantar published Tuesday. Grocery price inflation has hit 13.9%, the highest level since Kantar started tracking the data in 2008.

British shoppers are already switching to discount supermarkets and buying more store-brand items to try to save pennies. They’re cutting back on non-essential spending as costs rise on everything from heating to fuel to food.

“We’ve seen grocers making a virtue of visually imperfect fruit and vegetables in recent years, allowing them to carry on offering the fresh products consumers want but at a cheaper price,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar. “Many shoppers have been converted.”

Last month Aldi became Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, overtaking Morrisons. The German discounter held on to its lead this month with a 9.3% market share versus Morrisons’ 9%. Both Aldi and Lidl grew their sales by more than 20% in the past 12 weeks.

Aldi and Lidl’s growth is “extraordinary,” McKevitt said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. From a combined 16% market share currently they are likely to keep growing over the next few years to around 20%, he said.

Still, there are limits as rival retailers try to “put some sticks in the spokes” of the discounters’ plan to open more stores and they need to make sure they’re making a return on their investment, McKevitt said.

The stark increase in food costs means the average annual shop is set to rise by £643, at a time when people are already trying to cope with soaring energy bills. Sales of frozen veg have risen slightly but there hasn’t been a big switch away from fresh products, which are still worth 10 times more.

Grocery inflation is “certainly the highest that anyone working in the industry can remember,” said McKevitt in the radio interview. “We can’t choose not to eat and drink and wash and clean our houses.”

Own-label sales rose by 8.1% over the past month while sales of branded products dropped by 0.7%. Consumers are also buying appliances to help them cook using less energy. Sales of slow cookers, air fryers and sandwich makers are up by 53%. Duvets and electric blankets are up 8% and candles 9% as shoppers prepare for the possibility of winter blackouts.

Supermarkets are feeling the strain as well. Last week Tesco reduced its profit guidance for the full year and said it’s in a “tough environment.” That’s after rival Morrisons reported a 50% slump in adjusted earnings for the third quarter and even Aldi has seen its UK pretax profits slide more than 85% from a year earlier.

