(Bloomberg) -- British travelers longing for a sunny getaway may have to wait longer to reach the beaches of Portugal after the government there held off on lifting entry restrictions on arrivals from the U.K.

There is still work to be done before a decision is made, Mariana Vieira da Silva, Portugal’s presidency minister, said on Thursday. Travel industry officials widely expected an announcement updating rules that are in effect until May 16.

Airlines have scaled up flights from the U.K. to Portugal starting May 17, when Britain lifts a ban on overseas leisure travel. Portugal is one of the handful of green-listed countries in the tiered “traffic light” system, meaning Brits will be able to return home without quarantine.

But unless Portugal also adjusts its border policy, most Brits won’t be allowed in. Under the current rules, Portugal bars visitors from the U.K. unless they are residents or traveling for so-called essential purposes.

Along with Germany, the U.K. is one of the biggest sources of tourists to European Union sun spots. But for now, its residents won’t have many other choices if they’re shut out of Portugal. Spain and Greece were left off of Britain’s initial green list, making it harder for families to plan trips.

British Travel Diverted to Algarve With Spain, Greece Off-Limits

Airlines have scaled up flights to Portugal in anticipation of a surge in bookings. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s biggest discount carrier, has added 245,000 seats from the U.K. since last Friday, while EasyJet Plc has added 105,000 spots to the country and Gibraltar this summer, another green-listed destination.

While passengers returning to the U.K. from green-lit places won’t be required to quarantine, they’ll still be subject to expensive Covid-19 tests. Arrivals from amber-lit countries face more tests and self-isolation, while people coming from red-coded places must stay in a hotel arranged by the government.

