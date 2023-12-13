(Bloomberg) -- UK surveyors are the most optimistic they’ve been on future house sales in almost two years after a cooling in mortgage rates helped to stabilize the property market.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ indicators on house prices and buyer enquiries continued to turn the corner in November as investors bet on the Bank of England cutting interest rates next year.

Surveyors, who appraise properties coming to market, were the most upbeat since January 2022 when asked about the prospect for sales over the next year. RICS said its gauge tracking house prices improved to minus 43 from minus 61, suggesting a more moderate decline in valuations.

The report suggests the housing market will enjoy a stronger 2024 after the stagnation in transactions and mild decline in prices this year. It adds to growing signs of a stabilization in the market, with mortgage lenders Nationwide and Halifax recording price increases for November.

The outlook has been improved by mortgage rates easing since hitting a 15-year peak in the summer. The BOE’s decision to halt a series of rate hikes shifted speculation in financial markets toward when policy makers will cut borrowing cost, reducing the cost of mortgages. Five-year fixed rate mortgages has fallen from a peak of 6.11% in July to 5.07%, according to online property portal Rightmove.

“Sentiment is a little less negative than previously was the case with, critically, the new buyers enquiries indicator finally beginning to stabilize,” said Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist. This is being aided by increased confidence that the interest rate cycle has peaked which is reflected in somewhat more competitive mortgage products coming to the market.”

RICS said new buyer enquiries improved to a net balance of minus 14 in November, the least negative reading since April 2022. The downturn in agreed sales also showed sign of abating, improving to a still-negative score of minus 11% from minus 23%.

After the stagnating market in 2023, rate cuts could help foster a recovery next year. Markets are now betting on the central bank slashing interest rate by a full percentage point in 2024, though the rate-setters will likely push back on the growing expectations at their latest monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

