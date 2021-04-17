(Bloomberg) -- Britain will send two Royal Navy warships to the Black Sea next month amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Sunday Times reported, citing unidentified senior naval officials.

One destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles will head to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean alongside an anti-submarine frigate, according to the report.

F-35B stealth jets and submarine-hunting helicopters from carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth are to stand ready to support the two vessels in the Black Sea if there is any threat from Russian forces, although the U.K. aircraft carrier must stay in the Mediterranean due to an international treaty that forbids carriers from entering the Black Sea, the Times said.

“The U.K. and our international allies are unwavering in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman told the newspaper.

