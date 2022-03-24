(Bloomberg) -- Storied British businessman Frederick Barclay, who amassed a lucrative fortune with his late twin brother, has been evicted from his London flat as he awaits trial over whether he’ll be sent to prison for failing to pay his ex-wife 50 million pounds ($66 million) as part of their divorce settlement.

The latest public setback for the secretive tycoon came out during a London court hearing ahead of a trial that’ll determine if Barclay is found in contempt of court for not paying his ex-wife Hiroko. Last year, a London court ordered the 87-year-old Barclay to pay his ex-wife 100 million pounds, with half that due within three months. If a judge finds Barclay has fallen foul of the court order, it could see him face a fine, asset freeze or even imprisonment.

Barclay, best known for owning the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, has been engaged in several legal fights and separately settled a suit with his nephews last year, after they bugged his conversations at London’s Ritz Hotel, which the family previously owned. The lawsuits have thrust into the public eye the relationship between the publicity-shy Barclay twins whose investments made them some of the most influential businessmen in Britain.

During Thursday’s hearing it was also revealed that the nephews who bugged his conversations are now funding his defense in the committal case through a loan.

A spokesperson for Frederick Barclay declined to comment. A lawyer representing Hiroko Barclay didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Barclay’s nephews didn’t immediately comment.

