(Bloomberg) -- British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie, the head of government for the U.K. overseas territory, was arrested in Miami on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

Fahie was taken into custody by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a statement Thursday from John James Rankin, the territory’s governor. The director of the British Virgin Islands’ ports also was arrested, the Miami Herald reported.

The officials were in Florida for a cruise convention and were detained at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on charges of conspiring to bring cocaine into the U.S., according to the Herald.

U.K. foreign secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that she had spoken to the territory’s governor, who will hold an emergency meeting of the cabinet.

“I am appalled by these serious allegations,” Truss said in a statement.

The DEA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Rankin, who represents Queen Elizabeth II in the territory, called for calm.

“I realise this will be shocking news,” he said in the statement. “As this concerns the arrest of a British citizen, the US Government has informed the UK Government of this arrest, as part of the usual process followed when a British citizen is arrested abroad.”

