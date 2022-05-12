(Bloomberg) -- The British Virgin Islands is opening criminal investigations into public contracts worth millions of dollars as well as attempts by its jailed former premier to obstruct oversight of Covid-19 assistance programs.

BVI Governor John Rankin said on Thursday he was authorizing the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force to investigate three contracts and former Premier Andrew Fahie -- who is jailed in Florida on drug trafficking charges.

The investigations were among the recommendations of an anti-corruption report prepared by the UK Commission of Inquiry and released earlier this month. That report also recommended putting BVI temporarily under direct London rule.

One of the investigations centers around the Sea Cow Bay Harbour Development project, which received $1.2 million in funds from the government but was ultimately abandoned with “no public benefit,” the report found. Attempts to reach Fahie’s lawyers in Flordia have been unsuccessful.

In addition, officials will look into possible corruption within the BVI customs department, the governor said. Calls to the customs department after hours were not immediately answered.

Fahie was arrested earlier this month along with Oleanvine Maynard, the director of the BVI Ports Authority, on charges that they were trying to turn the UK territory into a hub for exporting tons of cocaine to the US.

“I am determined that investigations should be held in line with the Commission of Inquiry Report and that any public official who has engaged in criminal wrong-doing should be brought to justice and held accountable under the law,” Rankin said in a statement.

