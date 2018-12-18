(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The warning signs of 2019 are lighting up for the U.K. economy as Brexit comes to a head

Across the channel, Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to push through economic reforms are about to face a more organized resistance: labor unions and business lobbies

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump slammed the Federal Reserve on the eve of a pivotal policy meeting for “even considering” another interest-rate hike

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro echoed his boss’s criticism of the Fed, arguing the central bank wouldn’t be justified in raising rates just to demonstrate its independence from political pressure

Here’s why you should be wary of the Fed’s dot plot when they it’s released

In Beijing, President Xi Jinping said China would stick to its policy agenda, despite pressure from the U.S. and others to allow more competition in its economic system

Here’s our look at the most radical cash injection in history -- a staggering $3.5 trillion, pumped into Japan’s economy

