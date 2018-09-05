(Bloomberg) -- A British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea in order to assert freedom of navigation, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The HMS Albion, an amphibious warship, passed by the Chinese-occupied Paracel Islands in recent days, Reuters said. The ship was was on its way to Ho Chi Minh City, where it docked on Monday following a deployment in and around Japan, it said. The island chain is also claimed by Vietnam, which in May asked China to end bomber aircraft drills in the area, calling it a violation of its sovereignty.

China claims more than 80 percent of the South China Sea based on a 1947 map showing vague dashes -- the so-called nine-dash line. Five other countries -- including Vietnam and the Philippines -- have also staked claims in the area, one of the world’s busiest trading routes. An international arbitration panel in the Hague ruled in 2016 that China’s claims have no legal standing.

It is at least the second time this year that the Royal Navy has performed sail-bys close to -- but not within -- the 12-nautical-mile territorial zone China claims around the features it occupies in the waters.

In June, three Royal Navy warships -- including the Albion -- were sent to the South China Sea to send the “strongest of signals” to countries that don’t “play by the rules,” the UK’s Daily Star newspaper reported, citing Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson. The Albion’s latest maneuvers demonstrate that the UK doesn’t recognize excessive maritime claims around the islands, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified person.

Beijing dispatched a frigate and two helicopters to challenge the Albion during its latest pass, Reuters reported, but both sides remained calm during the encounter.

Williamson foreshadowed the navy’s coming voyages during a February visit to Australia. There, he said another British ship -- the HMS Sutherland -- would sail through the South China Sea, “making it clear our navy has a right to do that.”

France’s Defense Minister Florence Parly said at June’s Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore that French and British naval forces would sail together through “certain areas” in the South China Sea. The U.S. routinely conducts freedom of navigation operations close to islets, rocks and reefs occupied by Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in February that while all countries are entitled to freedom of navigation and overflight in those waters, Beijing hopes that “relevant parties, especially non-regional countries, could respect the efforts made by regional countries to safeguard peace and stability.”

