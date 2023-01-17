(Bloomberg) -- Britishvolt Ltd. is expected to file for administration Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, in a blow to the UK’s hopes that a homegrown battery maker will emerge to supply its shrinking auto industry.

The people asked not to be identified because they were speaking ahead of an all-staff call scheduled for around noon local time in London, where the company is expected to begin insolvency proceedings.

Britishvolt was in talks last week to be rescued at a valuation of just £32 million ($39 million), 95% less than what the closely held company was worth just last year.

