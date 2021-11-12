(Bloomberg) -- Britney Spears is free to make her own decisions again after a judge ended a conservatorship that had controlled the pop-star’s life and finances for almost 14 years.

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles dissolved the conservatorship Friday. She already cut off Spears’ father, James Spears, from the legal agreement in September.

The legal arrangement has cast a shadow over Spears’ life since 2008, restricting her from having control over her $60 million estate and from making decisions about her life, body and children. Spears was put under the conservatorship following behavior that sparked headlines and turmoil in her personal life. The pop star’s predicament has spawned a global #FreeBritney movement, sparked three documentaries and recently garnered renewed media attention.

In an emotional speech at a hearing in June, Spears asked a judge in June to dissolve the conservatorship calling it “abusive.” In September, a judge suspended her father from the conservatorship.

