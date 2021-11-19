(Bloomberg) --

Travelers from the U.K. who have gotten their third coronavirus vaccine dose will now be able to prove their status through the National Health Service’s Covid app.

The change, effective Friday, will allow travelers to enter countries including Israel, Croatia and Austria that have set time limits for the vaccines to be valid for travel without quarantining, the U.K. government said in a statement.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to show their vaccine status if they are traveling abroad,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said. The government stressed that boosters will not be added to the U.K.’s domestic Covid pass, as the U.K. doesn’t currently require them. Travelers arriving in England also don’t have to provide evidence of a booster.

This week, Germany announced plans to restrict various leisure activities for unvaccinated people across the country. The measures chime with those in other European countries, including Greece, where restrictions on the unvaccinated are being tightened. Austria will reportedly impose a fourth nationwide lockdown from Monday.

