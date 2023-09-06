(Bloomberg) -- People in Britain seeking better returns on their savings are becoming a drag for UK banks.

The movement of deposits from low- to high-interest-rate accounts is cutting UK banking revenue by an average of £250 million ($314 million) a month, Numis Corp. Plc banking analyst Jonathan Pierce said.

The sector has come under fire from the Financial Conduct Authority this year over the interest offered to savers. Pierce’s analysis shows that UK lenders are passing 44% of recent central bank rate hikes on to savers, more than the 25% passed on by European rivals.

“There is little to no evidence that banks, across their balance sheets, are profiteering,” he said.

The high-rate environment has generally spurred lenders’ valuations, with the FTSE 350 Banks Index rising 4% this year, compared with a slight decline in the benchmark FTSE 100. Nevertheless, the banking guage has slid nearly 9% since the start of August as the consequences of tighter monetary policy, including weaker economic growth, become apparent.

With high rates eating into revenues, Pierce lowered his price targets on UK lenders including Lloyds Banking Group Plc, NatWest Group Plc and Barclays Plc. He kept buy ratings on all six firms he covers, however.

--With assistance from James Cone.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.