(Bloomberg) -- U.K. consumers curtailed their spending in January as the cost of living climbed and Britons worked from home due to pandemic restrictions.

The value of card purchases rose 7.4% in January compared with the same month of 2020, the smallest uplift since April, Barclaycard said Tuesday. A similar increase was reported by the British Retail Consortium, and both surveys warned of the challenges facing consumers as soaring prices leave families with less disposable income.

“Rising inflation, driven by higher costs of production, higher energy and transport prices, as well as other looming price hikes this spring will mean consumers will have to tighten their purse strings,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the BRC.

Barclaycard said nine in 10 adults are concerned about the impact of surging inflation on their household finances.

With the government advising people to work from home to combat the omicron variant of Covid-19, consumers spent less on fuel, according to Barclaycard. Meanwhile, supermarkets saw the smallest rise since before the pandemic, as people shopped instead at local butchers and bakeries.

The BRC said food sales were hit as people returned to eating out more often, while home working saw increased demand for furniture, household appliances and electronics.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.