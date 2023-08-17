(Bloomberg) -- People in Britain gambled more during last month’s near-record rainfall in the UK, according to an analyst at Deutsche Bank AG.

Spending on gambling was up 6.4% in July versus the same month a year ago, boosted by “cooler and wetter” weather, analyst Simon Davies wrote in a note. That followed a 6.6% year-on-year decline in June when a hot and dry spell encouraged money going toward outdoor leisure instead, he said.

He cited data from Deutsche Bank’s dbDIG unit, which the lender says uses alternative statistics and artificial intelligence to provide investment solutions. UK gambling firms include Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc and 888 Holdings Plc.

