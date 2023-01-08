(Bloomberg) --

Almost half a million UK residents took out private health insurance last year, The Telegraph reported.

The country’s three largest insurers — Bupa, Aviva and Vitality — recorded 480,000 new signings in 2022, the paper said. It cited an industry body as saying long waiting lists and uncertainty over procedures were among the reasons for the growth in private healthcare.

Up to 500 Britons now die every week due to delays in emergency care, the paper said, citing the Royal College of Emergency Medicine. Excess deaths in the week leading up the Christmas were the highest since February 2021, when weekly mortality peaked during the pandemic.

Members of the Royal College of Nurses joined other public-sector workers in strikes in December 2022, for the first time in its 106-year history. Two more walkouts are set to take place on Jan. 18 and 19.

In a November 2022 letter to doctors, the General Medical Council said the health system was facing “sustained additional demand.” It sought to reassure physicians worried about facing disciplinary action where they felt the need to “depart from established procedures to care for people.”

