(Bloomberg) -- Britons saved almost a third of their income during the lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered stores and sent the economy into its deepest slump for centuries.The saving ratio soared to an unprecedented 29.1% in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The figures confirmed Britain as the worst-performing major advanced economy during the quarter, with gross domestic product shrinking 19.8%, slightly less than previously estimated.

Government wage subsidies for furloughed workers meant that many British households experienced only a limited loss of income, but the opportunities to spend were vastly reduced. Non-essential shops were closed for much of the quarter, and the leisure and hospitality sectors only began to reopen in July.While signs are that cash involuntarily built up during the lockdown helped drive a strong recovery in the third quarter, how quickly the economy continues to grow will depend on whether consumers maintain their spending or insist on holding “precautionary savings” in response to mounting risks to the outlook.

The fall in GDP last quarter was revised modestly from a previously estimated 20.4%. Output and spending fell across the board.

Separate figures showed the current-account deficit narrowed sharply to 2.8 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter, the least since 2011.

