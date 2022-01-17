(Bloomberg) --

Britons are on the hunt for homes in sunnier spots again in light of easing travel restrictions.

U.K. homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc sold 13% more second homes in Spain in 2021 compared to the previous year, the firm said in a trading update on Monday. The order book for homes in the country has also grown, up to 324 at the end of the year, compared with just 126 a year earlier.

“The anticipated gradual easing of travel restrictions, allowing prospective second home buyers to travel to Spain, has resulted in an increased level of demand,” the homebuilder said in the statement, selling 215 homes in 2021.

The figures come as the U.K. scales back coranavirus testing requirements for travel, boosting interest in long-haul flights after the spread of the omicron variant sparked a wave of travel restrictions at the end of last year.

The average selling price for the properties was 417,000 euros ($476,631), up from an average 375,000 euros in 2020, according to the report.

