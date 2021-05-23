(Bloomberg) -- The number of rapid Covid-19 tests being carried out in England fell to just over five million per week at the start of May, despite a government campaign calling on members of the public to test themselves twice weekly at home.Official data shows that almost 5.1 million so-called lateral flow tests were conducted in the week to May 12, down from a high of 7.6 million in the week to March 17 when schools reopened after the winter lockdown. The rapid test total has fallen for three weeks in a row in England, which has a total population of about 56 million people.

Boris Johnson’s government has long pointed to mass testing as the key to the U.K. getting back to normal, after suffering one of the worst death tolls from coronavirus in the world.

The ability to quickly identify outbreaks of the virus and keep it under control is seen as fundamental to the U.K.’s economic recovery, alongside a vaccination program that aims to deliver at least one dose to every adult by the end of July.

But the U.K.’s test-and-trace program, which is set to cost 37 billion pounds over two years, has repeatedly faced criticism for failing to deliver on key metrics.

‘Concerning’

Lateral flow tests, which give results in under 30 minutes, are offered to people who don’t have symptoms of coronavirus to check if they are infected. They aim to detect cases fast and ensure those people isolate immediately.

Johnson launched a high-profile campaign last month urging the public to take tests twice a week, with everyone now able to order them free through the post. Staff at schools, nurseries and elderly care homes have had access to regular rapid testing for months, and companies have also been able to order tests for their employees.

The opposition Labour Party said the figures were concerning. “Testing and contact tracing are vital tools in controlling the spread of Covid and have become even more important as cases of the Indian variant rise,” shadow health minister Justin Madders said in a statement.

“The fall in lateral flow tests should be concerning ministers, particularly as the number of tests completed should be rising as more aspects of society begin to reopen again.”

U.K. Covid Test Program Cannot Justify Huge Costs, Lawmakers SayThe latest government figures released late Thursday show that of the 5.1 million tests conducted in the week to May 12, just over 6,000 returned a positive result. Of the total carried out, 1.9 million were done in secondary schools and colleges, 827,000 by staff in primary schools and nurseries, and 55,000 in higher education.No separate breakdown was published for the number of rapid tests carried out in workplaces or at home but these are included in the total figure, according to the Department of Health. It’s also not clear how many people are doing tests but failing to report their results to the government, as they are supposed to.

“It is vital people continue to register every test they conduct so that NHS Test and Trace can devote resources where they are needed most as we continue to identify, contain and combat the virus,” a spokesperson for health department said. “Every time you use a rapid lateral flow test kit you should report the result as soon as possible within 24 hours, even if the test is negative.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.