(Bloomberg) -- British consumers are buying more illness prevention treatments than before the pandemic seeking to boost immunity as new Covid infections surge again.

People bought 7.5% more vitamins, minerals and supplements in the year ended June 11 than before the pandemic, according to figures from data and analytics provider IRI. Sales of over-the-counter medication, excluding pain relief products which have seen supply issues, fell 10.3% over the same period.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in people taking a more preventative approach to health care,” said Daniel Wright, senior strategic insight director at IRI.

Sales of immunity-boosting products such as Vitamin D surged by more than a quarter over the last three years, while traditional cold and flu medication demand dropped.

Retail drugstore giant Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. also recorded the greatest sales increase in vitamins -- particularly those supporting immunity -- and paracetamol pain relief since the onset of the pandemic, a spokesperson said. Last March, Boots, which has thousands of stores across Britain, said customer demand for vitamins was at a five-year high, with 50 packs of vitamins a minute being sold.

Vitamins, Minerals And Supplements We’re Buying More Of Since Covid (as of June)

The shift from treatment to prevention could also reflect government efforts to emphasize self-care over GP appointments to reduce pressure on the National Health Service, according to Wright. More might choose to do the best they can to prevent sickness rather than face high hospital waiting times.

“What we’re seeing now isn’t the gentle ebbing and flowing we’ve seen in the past,” Wright said. “This is a visible shift in behavior.”

However, GP visits are rising again after the pandemic when most in-person appointments were paused. The bounce in doctor appointments fueled a surprising increase in economic growth in May despite the squeeze in going out and retail spending.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.