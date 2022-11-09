(Bloomberg) -- Shares of The Gym Group Plc sank as Britons’ hybrid work arrangements hurt sales, casting doubt about the company’s timeline for returning to pre-pandemic revenue levels.

The stock tumbled as much as 13%, on track for its worst decline since the early days of Covid-19 in 2020, as the Guildford, England-based company flagged the underperformance of 16 “workforce-dependent” sites. Like-for-like revenue at those gyms remains significantly below pre-Covid levels, the company said in a statement.

The company is unlikely to meet its guidance of returning to sales seen before the pandemic by the fourth quarter, Liberum analyst Anna Barnfather said in a note, adding that earnings estimates would likely be cut.

The company’s share price cratered in 2020 as workout venues were shuttered. Many firms have since introduced hybrid working models. While a September report from a team of economists highlighted the continued popularity of work-from-home trends across the world, research from LinkedIn suggests advertisements for remote-based positions may have peaked.

After recouping its pandemic era-losses in mid-2021, Gym Group has slumped this year as the cost-of-living crisis saw consumers squeezed by added costs on everything from energy to mortgages. Like-for-like revenue in the majority of the company’s pre-Covid sites open up to the end of 2018 was 93% in October, versus the same month in 2019, the company said.

Still, Liberum’s Barnfather expects the company’s low-cost offering to provide resilience during the economic downturn.

Wednesday’s slump leaves the firm’s market capitalization at £194 million ($222 million), down from a peak of £520 million.

--With assistance from Joel Leon.

