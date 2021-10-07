(Bloomberg) -- Adults in the U.K. are severely underestimating the impact that the combination of coronavirus and flu could have this winter, research shows.

Almost a third of respondents to a survey in England said they were unaware that Covid and flu can circulate at the same time. Just over a quarter didn’t know that influenza can be fatal.

The U.K. Department of Health released the survey as part of a campaign to encourage those eligible to book free flu vaccines and Covid booster shots as soon as possible, in part to help ease pressure on the National Health Service. This year marks the largest flu vaccine program in the country’s history, the health department said in a statement on Friday.

“We are facing a challenging winter, but we can all help ourselves and those around us,” said Jenny Harries, chief executive of the U.K. Health Security Agency. “Getting vaccinated against both viruses will not only help to protect us and our loved ones, but will also help protect the NHS from potential strain.”

There is concern that a spike in coronavirus cases in the next few months could coincide with a resurgence of flu. Colder weather and reduced daylight may spur transmission because of increased social contact indoors where there is reduced ventilation. At the same time, natural immunity against flu is likely to have declined after masks and other Covid measures kept the illness at bay for the past year and a half.

The survey pointed to a particular lack of understanding about influenza. Of the 3,000 respondents, one in five said they were unaware the illness could spread through coughs and sneezes, or that it can live on hands and surfaces.

Yet confidence in vaccines remains high, with 83% of fully-vaccinated people saying they would get the Covid booster shot if offered. Two-thirds of all respondents said they were likely to get a flu shot.

Britain began offering Covid boosters to people age 50 and over and other vulnerable groups last month. Giving both vaccines at the same appointment would make it easier for patients and the health service, officials have said. A U.K. study released a week ago showed that it’s safe to get the shots together.

