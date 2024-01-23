(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg’s UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories. Sign up here to get The London Rush delivered directly to your inbox very soon.

December’s drop in retail sales and the unexpected rise in inflation, revealed last week, had some of us thinking that consumers’ resilience is wilting. But that doesn’t apply to cheap fashion and sweets.

Primark reached its highest ever (!) market share in the final months of the year. A jump in Cadbury cake sales, meanwhile, helped Premier Foods deliver a 21% jump in its sweet treats division. Markets Today detective David Goodman has more on the consumer mystery below.

What’s your take? Ping me on X, LinkedIn or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

What We’re Watching

Speaking of cheap clothes, Boohoo replaced its finance chief with ex-Cazoo CFO Stephen Morana. Shaun McCabe is stepping down “by mutual agreement” after less than two years in the job.

Pressure on the UK’s public finances showed further signs of easing, with the lowest December borrowing since 2019. This should give the Conservative government room for more tax cuts in the March budget.

Ironically, Treasury officials told Rishi Sunak in late 2022 that tax cuts would have a “low impact” on boosting growth, documents seen by Bloomberg show. That hasn’t stopped the Tories, however, who still seem braced to build their election campaign around exactly that.

Global Catch-Up

Oil holds gains after the US and UK made a fresh round of strikes against Houthis.

Chaos in the Red Sea is starting to bite into companies’ profits.

Netflix film chief Scott Stuber will leave the streaming giant to start a new company.

Markets Today: Consumer Mystery

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

Whether it was trips to Marston’s pubs, stocking up on Premier Food’s pantry staples or buying clothes at Primark, it seems UK consumers were very happy to keep spending at Christmas, despite earlier protestations that they were looking to cut back.

Given M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury and Next also reported bumper sales earlier this month, there are precious few signs of a consumer pullback, which should augur well for the economy.

While you could argue the numbers represent one last hurrah before customers tighten their belts in the new year, history suggests Brits will keep spending, especially as there are signs of a brighter outlook for 2024.

One caveat though — today’s figures really add to to the mystery about why December’s official retail sales numbers were so shockingly poor. That’s one to ponder as earnings season continues.

— David Goodman

Check Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog for updates all day.

What’s Next

EasyJet will give a first-quarter update tomorrow. Two key things to watch are: To what extent slower ticket price rises are hurting revenue and, of course, any visibility on bookings for the crucial summer season.

Pub Quiz

The City of London plans to improve its public spaces. The changes are supposed to encourage workers to come back to the office — but how many people actually work in the City? Tip: it’s under a million.

--With assistance from Gabriela Mello.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.