(Bloomberg) -- Britons were hoping this summer would mark the return of vacations abroad and cheap flights to continental Europe. But chaos at airports and sweltering temperatures at home mean many are choosing to simply head to seaside towns such as Blackpool and Brighton.

Footfall in UK coastal towns grew by an average of almost 10% from Sunday to Wednesday, compared with a week earlier, and fell in London as city dwellers escape the capital, according to retail data group Springboard. The same is expected over the next few days, with record temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) forecast.

Covid-19 led to a surge in “staycations,” revitalizing seaside resorts that had struggled in recent decades as air travel became more affordable. For now, the trend looks here to stay, with flight delays or cancellations deterring some holidaymakers. Forgoing paella and Mediterranean sand in favor of fish and chips and a pebbly beach also helps consumers save on travel and accommodation as they grapple with the highest inflation in four decades.

“Before Covid, staycations were proportionately much more expensive than traveling abroad,” said Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard. “Now with the increased cost of flights and travel and the risk of those being canceled, losing money and not being able to claim it back, it’s making staycations an ever more attractive prospect for a lot of people.”

Some popular coastal locations are attracting more visitors than this time last year. From last Sunday through Wednesday, visitor numbers were up on average 15% in seaside towns from a year earlier, the Springboard data show. Springboard’s coastal town index of 30 locations across the British Isles includes Brighton, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

The trend is also boosted by people working from home near the coast as many make the most of flexibility from employers and choose not to sit on packed commuter trains in soaring temperatures. Some people are making day trips to get a short break from the city.

Airport chaos is weighing heavily. London Gatwick airport announced in June it was scrapping hundreds of flights over the peak summer period and British Airways earlier this month canceled another 10,300 flights, bringing the total to almost 30,000.

The heatwave is also having an impact on shopping baskets as consumers stock up for the beach or the backyard. Paddling pools and electric fans were the top searches on the Argos website in the week to July 9 and owner J Sainsbury Plc bought in more to meet demand. Shoppers are also updating their wardrobes with sales of sandals up 60% at Marks & Spencer Group Plc on July 10 versus a year earlier. Searches on its website have jumped more than 30% for swimwear, shorts and linen dresses.

Read more: London Hit With Dangerous Heatwave That Could Get Worse

On the beachfront in Hove, on the south coast of England, boutique bar and restaurant Rockwater has had to buy in more ice, coffee and beer to meet demand from customers. The business had its busiest week of the year with a 25% jump in sales in the week ending July 10 and was already up 20% on that level on Thursday, according to managing director Graham Hollinshead.

“The weather is helping massively,” said Hollinshead. “People are opening their eyes to staying at home more and holidaying more whether it’s a weekend or a few days away. Seaside towns will hopefully start coming back.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.