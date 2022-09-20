(Bloomberg) -- Britons are spending more on holidays offering a dose of winter sunshine, even as households face the biggest squeeze on disposable incomes for 30 years.

TUI AG, the world’s biggest tour operator, said Tuesday that UK bookings for the coming winter are running almost 10% ahead of pre-pandemic levels for the time of year, with customers paying slightly over a fifth more on average.

The Canary Islands, Mexico and Egypt are among the most popular destinations as vacationers plan to escape the coming chill, TUI said in a statement.

“The trend has been toward higher value or longer holidays with a higher overall holiday budget,” Chief Executive Officer Fritz Joussen said, adding that the pattern, evident to a lesser extent in Germany and the Netherlands, “shows the current importance of holidays and travel” after Covid lockdowns.

Some other sectors are feeling the squeeze as UK consumers cut back on non-essential spending amid the rising cost of energy and food. Retailer John Lewis Partnership Plc blamed a £99 million ($113 million) loss on an “unprecedented cost of living crisis.”

TUI said that company-wide bookings for the peak months of July and August closed at 94% of summer 2019 levels.

The stock rose as much as 4.2% in London, where it has its main listing, and was priced 2.8% higher as of 8:23 a.m. in the UK capital, paring the decline this year to 39%.

