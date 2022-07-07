(Bloomberg) -- WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court on Thursday and could face as many as 10 years in prison if convicted, ESPN and other media outlets reported.

Griner, who went to play in a Russian league in February during the WNBA offseason, said she mistakenly packed hash oil vape cartridges in her luggage. Although she pleaded guilty, court proceedings could last for weeks or months, according to reports. She asked the judge for time to prepare her testimony, ESPN said.

Griner’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

US embassy officials in Russia attended the trial Thursday and gave her a letter from President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

MORE: Biden Called Brittney Griner’s Wife Today: White House

