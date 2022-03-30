(Bloomberg) --

Financial markets have become over reliant on central bank guidance and should be more tuned in to short-term data when assessing the future path for interest rates, according to Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.

Broadbent’s comments, part of an assessment of the bank’s 25 years of independence, were made in light of a number of high-profile clashes between markets and the BOE over the past decade, with investors complaining officials failed to follow through on their guidance.

They also come at a time when the two seem to be heading for another collision, with market pricing for a series of interest-rate hikes to 2% this year contrasting with BOE hints that forecasts for weaker growth and a sharp drop in inflation mean their hiking cycle may need to be slower.

In a speech in London, Broadbent stressed that investors should focus more on data to help them better judge the outlook, and that an over-dependence on comments from officials could complicate policy. He didn’t offer any thoughts on the current monetary policy situation, where the fastest inflation in three decades has already prompted the quickest tightening since 1997.

“If people come to rely too much on explicit steers from the central bank, forward interest rates and other asset prices may become insufficiently sensitive to economic events,” he said. “And if in turn the central bank acquiesces to the desire for more definitive statements about the future path of interest rates, and feels the need to signal policy changes well in advance, this could compromise its ability to respond to surprises that occur in the meantime.”

To remind people that central banks cannot provide a commitment about the path of future policy, he referenced a quote from the boxer Mike Tyson that “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

While Broadbent mentioned some incidents of mismatches from previous Governor Mark Carney’s tenure, they came to a head most recently last year when officials failed to deliver a November hike investors had fully priced in, only to move the next month when traders were less sure of a move. That prompted widespread complaints from markets over what they saw as a communications error, but what officials said was a path that was consistent with their guidance.

Backlash

The backlash prompted some of Broadbent’s colleagues to hint they would give less guidance in future, with Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill saying it was not the role of the central bank to hold the hand of investors.

For his part, Broadbent said it will still be important for the central bank to express its views and explain its reaction to certain events. But he drew a distinction between “committed” guidance, described by central bankers as “Odyssean” and used to signal a specific date or data trigger for policy moves, and “contingent” guidance known in the profession as “Delphic.”

“Even when central banks attempt to engage in more standard, conditional statements about future policy, they can be sometimes mistaken for firmer commitments than they really are,” he said. “The potential cost is that forward interest rates, and monetary conditions more generally, become over-dependent on central bank communication and insufficiently sensitive to economic news.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.