(Bloomberg) -- Audacy Inc., the radio and podcast company that counts New York’s 1010 WINS among its stations, reached a deal with a supermajority of its debt holders on terms for a restructuring, according to a statement.

The pact will allow Audacy to equitize about $1.6 billion of funded debt, reducing its total debt load by 80% to about $350 million, it said. Audacy doesn’t expect any operational impact from the restructuring, and said trade and other unsecured creditors won’t be impaired.

To start the restructuring, Audacy filed for Chapter 11 proceedings in the Southern District of Texas on Sunday. It listed estimated assets and liabilities at $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the filing. During the process, certain existing lenders have committed to provide $57 million in debtor-in-possession financing, the company said.

The Philadelphia-based firm, which is publicly traded, has struggled recently as advertising revenue for broadcast radio remains weak, S&P Global Ratings said in a May note lowering Audacy’s credit rating.

